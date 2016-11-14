Young bridge builders to show off their creations

The next great engineer could be about to show off their creations in the 13th Annual Bridge Building Competition that will take place on Thursday, November 17th.

Students participating in the competition have been working for weeks, but the designs will be put to the test starting at 9 a.m.

Competitors are juniors and seniors at Heartland high schools.

Each student designed and built model bridges using only 15 pieces of balsa wood, thread and glue.

“We are very pleased to have over 40 area schools participating in this year’s competition,” said Senior Highway Designer Anita Clark. “In addition to giving students a great opportunity to learn about engineering, participating schools can also win prizes.”

The bridges that hold the most weight will win the competition.

Prizes donated by area businesses and organizations will be awarded to the top-five bridge building winners, as well as for the most aesthetic bridge and the electronic bridge building contest.

Similar to previous years, cash prizes donated by the SE Chapter Transportation Employee Association of Missouri will be given to the top three schools with the best overall performance.

For more information, please contact Clark at (573) 472-5294, Senior Highway Designer Gretchen Hanks at (573) 472-5295 or MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888 ASK MODOT (275-6636).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.