2 people charged in connection to Paducah vape store thefts - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 people charged in connection to Paducah vape store thefts

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Surveillance image from Chuckin' Clouds. (Source: Paducah PD) Surveillance image from Chuckin' Clouds. (Source: Paducah PD)
Surveillance image from Kickin' Ash. (Source: Paducah PD) Surveillance image from Kickin' Ash. (Source: Paducah PD)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Two people have been charged in connection to vape store thefts in Paducah, Kentucky on Monday morning, November 14.

A 16 year old was charged with third degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.

Alexis N. Jones, 21, was arrested on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Detective Blake Quinn said two people threw a cinder block through a glass door at Chuckin' Clouds, 1001 Old Mayfield Road, in the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 14, and stole various vaping devices and damaged property and inventory.

Less than an hour later, police say two people broke the front door at Kickin' Ash, 2847 Lone Oak Road, and took vaping devices. Display cases and products were damaged at this store, as well.

During his investigation, Det. Quinn interviewed a number of people and learned that some of the stolen merchandise was at an apartment in the 1100 block Old North Friendship Road.

As detectives arrived at the home to serve a search warrant, they say they saw Alexis Jones, a resident, taking some of the stolen merchandise from her home and throwing it into a dumpster.

She was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Upon further investigation, Quinn determined that two 16 year olds had committed the actual burglaries, and that some of the stolen merchandise was buried in a field in Melber, Ky.

Detectives went to Melber and dug up a bag allegedly containing vaping devices and other items.

Police said one 16 year old was charged with breaking into the stores and tampering with physical evidence.

A surveillance camera caught one of the men at the counter of Chuckin' Clouds. A camera outside of Kickin' Ash caught a glimpse of a dark SUV the men were in.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly