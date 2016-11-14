2 people charged in connection to Paducah vape store thefts

Two people have been charged in connection to vape store thefts in Paducah, Kentucky on Monday morning, November 14.

A 16 year old was charged with third degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.

Alexis N. Jones, 21, was arrested on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Detective Blake Quinn said two people threw a cinder block through a glass door at Chuckin' Clouds, 1001 Old Mayfield Road, in the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 14, and stole various vaping devices and damaged property and inventory.

Less than an hour later, police say two people broke the front door at Kickin' Ash, 2847 Lone Oak Road, and took vaping devices. Display cases and products were damaged at this store, as well.

During his investigation, Det. Quinn interviewed a number of people and learned that some of the stolen merchandise was at an apartment in the 1100 block Old North Friendship Road.

As detectives arrived at the home to serve a search warrant, they say they saw Alexis Jones, a resident, taking some of the stolen merchandise from her home and throwing it into a dumpster.

She was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Upon further investigation, Quinn determined that two 16 year olds had committed the actual burglaries, and that some of the stolen merchandise was buried in a field in Melber, Ky.

Detectives went to Melber and dug up a bag allegedly containing vaping devices and other items.

Police said one 16 year old was charged with breaking into the stores and tampering with physical evidence.

A surveillance camera caught one of the men at the counter of Chuckin' Clouds. A camera outside of Kickin' Ash caught a glimpse of a dark SUV the men were in.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.