Charleston R-1 to hold 5th Annual Dunkin' with Dads (And Other Important Men)

The 5th Annual "Dunkin' with Dads (And Other Important Men)" will be held on Thursday, December 1, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Charleston Middle School.

A great opportunity for fathers (and father-figures) to shine, "Dunkin' with Dads" is open to all local boys and girls in grades Pre-K through 8th and their dads, grand-dads, step-dads, or other important men in their lives.

This year's "Dunkin' with Dads" will feature guest speaker Lester Gillespie, the youth programs director for Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center and former Charleston Blue Jays athlete.

The event seeks to celebrate fatherhood, teamwork, and Charleston R-1 sports. There will be plenty to do for everyone, whether they are sports fans or not, including games and activities, pizza, and open-gym basketball. Everyone, regardless of gender, is welcome and invited to attend this event.

For more information, please contact the Charleston Middle School main office at 573-683-3346.

The event is open to the community, and all students must be accompanied by an adult.

