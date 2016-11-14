No burn order for Pulaski County, IL

Sheriff Randy Kern of Pulaski County has ordered a no burn order for the entire county until further notice.

Kern has listened to the concern of fire officials and residents of the area and has decided to take this precaution.

There have yet to be any incidents of fire as of yet, but officials want to take steps for fear that a fire could happen in the near future.

Rain is possible on Friday, November 18 and officials are hoping this will help make the areas safer.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.