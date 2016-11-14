City of Cape Girardeau hosts public meeting with PBC on improving neighborhoods

The City of Cape Girardeau will host a meeting on Wednesday, November 16 to let Purpose Built Communities team share their approach to improving neighborhoods.

The meeting will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Shawnee Center. It will focus on south Cape Girardeau, but all are welcome to attend.

Purpose Built Communities is a non-profit organization out of Atlanta, Georgia. It has been successful in turning around a very troubled East Lake neighborhood in Atlanta.

They then began to develop a model that they have been using in 19 different cities across the United States.

City officials say they believe PBC will help residents work with officials, agencies and other partners to improve neighborhood conditions in south Cape Girardeau.

You can click here for more information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.