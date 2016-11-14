Chancellor search committee for SIU sets timeline - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chancellor search committee for SIU sets timeline

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The search for a new chancellor for Southern Illinois University in Carbondale continues to be an ongoing struggle.

But with SIU System President Randy Dunn's formation of a special chancellor search committee, that may all change soon.

The Chancellor Search Advisory Committee plans to begin reviewing applications on Jan. 15, 2017.

Dunn charged the advisory committee “to work as expeditiously as possible.”

“I would really like to have this decided by late March if possible for big decisions that potentially will need to be made later in the spring,” he said, referring to the ongoing state budget crisis.

He also asked the committee to make special efforts to attract candidates from under-represented groups.

Laurie Achenbach, dean of the College of Science and chair of the advisory committee, said the group decided not to use an outside consultant for the search.

That decision led the committee to expand the number of advertising venues, especially those online.

The complete position description and other materials are available on the chancellor search website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly