Chancellor search committee for SIU sets timeline

The search for a new chancellor for Southern Illinois University in Carbondale continues to be an ongoing struggle.

But with SIU System President Randy Dunn's formation of a special chancellor search committee, that may all change soon.

The Chancellor Search Advisory Committee plans to begin reviewing applications on Jan. 15, 2017.

Dunn charged the advisory committee “to work as expeditiously as possible.”

“I would really like to have this decided by late March if possible for big decisions that potentially will need to be made later in the spring,” he said, referring to the ongoing state budget crisis.

He also asked the committee to make special efforts to attract candidates from under-represented groups.

Laurie Achenbach, dean of the College of Science and chair of the advisory committee, said the group decided not to use an outside consultant for the search.

That decision led the committee to expand the number of advertising venues, especially those online.

The complete position description and other materials are available on the chancellor search website.

