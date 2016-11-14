Carbondale woman sentenced to prison for stabbing her boyfriend

Four years in prison.

That's the sentence for a Carbondale woman who pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated domestic battery after stabbing her boyfriend in the chest.

According to the Jackson County State's Attorney, the crime happened on Aug. 2.

When officers arrived, they found the victim holding his chest and bleeding.

He told investigators that his girlfriend, Porchia Skinner, 23, stabbed him inside their apartment.

The weapon was found near the apartment.

After serving her prison sentence, Skinner will be on four years of mandatory supervised release.

