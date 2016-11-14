Murphysboro man sentenced for aggravated battery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro man sentenced for aggravated battery

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Billy Jack Reed (Source: Jackson County Jail) Billy Jack Reed (Source: Jackson County Jail)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A Murphysboro man will spend two years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated battery.

Billy Jack Reed, 21, admitted to attacking a man in August of 2016.

According to the Jackson County State's Attorney, the victim was assaulted when he went to a home to pick up his girlfriend.

The victim said when he got out of his car, he was attacked with a stun gun by Reed and another man.

After a fight, the victim was able to get back in his car and that's when the state's attorney said Reed got into the car and pulled a knife on the victim.

Reed will be on supervised release for one year after he serves his prison term.

