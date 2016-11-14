MO Auditor: concerns with Ripley Co. property tax collection, us - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO Auditor: concerns with Ripley Co. property tax collection, use of public equipment

Written by Alycia Dobrinick
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri State Auditor recently audited the government of Ripley County and gave an overall performance rating of fair.

According to Nicole Galloway, the Road and Bridge Department asks for a "donation to the county" of $65 per hour for grading services for private driveways or roads. The department will also make adjustments to improve drainage.

Galloway's office reports residents can request the service on the spot simply by flagging down the equipment operator if the employee is grading a county road.

The operator records the name and address, and completes the work. Galloway's office found, though, that the county does not follow up with an invoice, therefore sometimes the payment is never made.

Galloway found that in 2015, the county completed $601 worth of work on private roads and drives, but only got $341 in donations. Taxpayers picked up the remaining $260.

The audit also found that the county lacks oversight and review over property tax collections and Galloway said that "decreases the likelihood that errors will be detected and corrected quickly."

You can read the entire review here.

