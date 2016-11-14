More than 96,000 deer harvested in MO firearms opening weekend

Deer hunters in Missouri harvested more than 96,000 deer during the fall firearms opening weekend.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, preliminary data shows hunters took 96,131 Nov. 12 and 13.

Franklin County was the top county with 2,041 deer checked.

Of those harvested, 55,753 were antlered bucks with nearly 9,000 button bucks.

The November portion of fall firearms deer season continues through Nov. 22.

Archery deer season opens again on Nov. 23 and runs through Jan. 15, 2017.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.