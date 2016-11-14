WANTED: Non-compliant sex offender in Poplar Bluff

Have you seen Adam Waltman?

Waltman is wanted for Failure to Register as a sex offender.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, Waltman listed a false address on his sex offender registration form.

Investigators say he is known to frequent the south Poplar Bluff area.

Court records show Waltman sodomized a 13-year-old girl in 1991.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police right away.

