Help Wanted: Retailers to hire more than 640,000 seasonal workers

If you are in need of temporary work, there is good news.

Retailers and shippers are projected to to hire between 640,000 and 690,000 seasonal workers, in line with last year’s 675,300 new holiday positions, according to the National Retail Federation.

The increase in business at retail shops also means job openings at transportation, manufacturing and fulfillment companies.

In the Heartland, places like Kohl's, JCPenny, Walmart and Target are hiring extra people for the holidays.

The Better Business Bureau offers the following advice for job seekers:

Start your job search earlier rather than later. Retail, shipping, restaurants and catering companies are common sources of seasonal employment. This is the time for job hunters to determine which job suits them best, identify companies they’d like to work for and then begin submitting applications and resumes.

Work where you shop. Try to identify seasonal employment opportunities at businesses where you shop. You will already be familiar with the company and its products, and discounts available to employees can mean significant savings when shopping for gifts. Discounts can range from 20 to 40 percent for seasonal employees.

Put your best foot forward. Even if you are just picking up applications at stores in the mall, dress neatly and be prepared for an interview. This includes being familiar with the company’s brand and products. Retail job hunters need to focus on impressing potential employers with their customer service skills because they may be dealing with stressed-out shoppers, long check-out lines and holiday returns.

Be flexible. Full-time employees usually have first choice on preferred hours and shifts. As a seasonal employee, you can expect to work long, sometimes inconvenient hours, possibly including Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. If this is a second job in addition to your day job, be upfront and clear with your new employer about your available hours.

Beware of classified ads for mystery shopper jobs: These are usually scams that steal money from victims or use their personal information to commit fraud.

The BBB points out most jobs are usually temporary, but some retailers end up hiring workers permanently.

