Carbondale Pawn Shop employee sentenced for stealing from employer

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Matthew Walther (Source: Jackson County Jail) Matthew Walther (Source: Jackson County Jail)
JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Marion man will spend three years in prison for stealing from the pawn shop where he was employed.

According to Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr, Matthew Walther, 37, of Marion pleaded guilty to a charge of theft.

Walter stole at least 10 diamond rings worth about $4,500 from Midwest Cash in Carbondale on Sept. 19 and Oct. 15 of 2016.

Surveillance video showed Walther taking the rings out of display cabinets and putting fake rings in their place, according to Carr.

Walther sold the real rings to people he contacted on Craigslist and to other pawn shops in the region.

He confessed to stealing the rings when he was confronted by store employees, according to Carr.

Walther allegedly said he stole the rings for money to support his drug addiction.

