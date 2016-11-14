I-55 open in Cape Girardeau after multiple semi trucks crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I-55 open in Cape Girardeau after multiple semi trucks crash

(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The southbound lanes of Interstate 55 were shut down for about an hour because of a crash in Cape Girardeau.

The wreck happened around 8:30 a.m. at the 101 mile marker and involved multiple semi trucks.

According to police, a stalled vehicle on the side of the road was slowing traffic.

One of the semi drivers did not notice that traffic had slowed down to a stop. The driver crashed into the semi in front of them, causing a domino effect.

A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash.

No one was severely injured during the crash and were treated at the scene.

