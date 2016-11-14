UNDER INVESTIGATION: Man shot in the leg in Cape Girardeau

An investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau after a man was shot late Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. between Hardee's and the Rhodes gas station in the 2000 block of William Street.

Police say a man was shot in the leg. He was treated and released from a hospital.

According to Sgt. Adam Glueck with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the victim is a 20-year-old resident of Cape Girardeau.

Sgt. Glueck said a window at The Dance Center was hit by a bullet.

No one is in custody for the shooting. At this time, police have not been able to identify a suspect.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.