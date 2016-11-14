Pulaski Co. Courthouse to reopen Monday, Nov. 20 after incident nearly causes fire

The Pulaski County Courthouse in Mound City, Illinois will reopen on Monday, Nov. 21 after being closed for more than a week after an incident nearly caused a fire.

The courthouse will reopen on Monday and will be operating on regular business hours.

The courthouse was closed all of last week after an elevator malfunctioned sometime on Sunday, Nov. 13

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said some oil appeared to have gotten too hot in an elevator transformer, filling much of the building with smoke.

There were no injuries and no serious damage except for the lingering smell of smoke.

The Pulaski County Courthouse is ADA compliant with the state of Illinois, according to the spokesperson, and the last official inspection of the elevator was about two months prior to the malfunction.

Public elevators are required to be inspected annually.

