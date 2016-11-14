LOOK UP: The Supermoon will light up the sky this morning. On th - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

LOOK UP: The Supermoon will light up the sky this morning. On the Breakfast Show we'll tell you the best time to see it.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Grant Dade/KFVS) (Source: Grant Dade/KFVS)

It is Monday, Nov. 14, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Give yourself a little extra time this morning to scrape your windshield, it will be a frosty morning. When you wake up, temps will be right around freezing. But after the sun comes up, your Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer than the weekend. Highs are expected in in the 60s. Don't forget about the Supermoon! Brian will take a closer look at the best time to see it on the Breakfast Show.

Making Headlines:

Shine Bright: The Heartland will have the opportunity to see the brightest moon in almost 69 years Sunday evening into Monday. NASA says its closest approach will occur at 5:21 a.m. Monday when the moon comes within 221,523 miles (356,508 kilometers).

Burn Ban: The extremely dry conditions and all the leaves on the ground are causing a big wildfire risk. The fire chief for the Horseshoe Lake Fire District issued a burn ban for the area until the Heartland gets a significant amount of rain.

Under investigation: An autopsy is scheduled today on a body found in Caldwell County, Kentucky. An investigation is underway after investigators found a body in an abandoned vehicle located on LR Crow Road in Princeton, Ky.

Closed for business: If you have business to take care of at the Pulaski County courthouse in Mound City on Monday, you will likely need to reschedule. The courthouse is closed Monday due to an incident that nearly caused a fire.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

