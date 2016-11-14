Heartland captures Supermoon as it lights up the sky

The Heartland will have the opportunity to see the brightest moon in almost 69 years Sunday evening into Monday.

The "Supermoon" will be more than 14 percent bigger in diameter, and will appear about 33 percent brighter in the area.

Some people in the Heartland called the moon beautiful and hoped to get photos of it.

This is the closest the moon has been to Earth since 1948. It won't be this close again until 2034.

The moon rose at about 4:37 p.m. on Sunday evening.

It will officially become full at 7:52 a.m.

NASA says its closest approach will occur at 5:21 a.m. EST (1121 GMT) Monday when the moon comes within 221,523 miles (356,508 kilometers).

In 2034, the moon will come even closer, within 221,485 miles. That, too, will be a supermoon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.