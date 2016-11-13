Child, 5, hospitalized after being shot in St. Louis - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Child, 5, hospitalized after being shot in St. Louis

(Source: Raycom Media)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was shot in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://j.mp/2g3S9me) that the child was shot Sunday afternoon. Police said the child's in stable condition at a hospital.

No other details were immediately released.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

