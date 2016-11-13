Motorcycle crash in McCracken Co. sends 1 to hospital - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Motorcycle crash in McCracken Co. sends 1 to hospital

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A motorcycle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Sunday, Nov. 13 sent one man to the hospital.

McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a motorcycle collision around 3 p.m. Sunday. The crash happened near Palestine School Road.
 
Deputies found that William Randy Bradford, 51, of Paducah, was driving a 2006 Yamaha Virago eastbound on Palestine School Road, when for unknown reasons, he lost control of the motorcycle. He then fell off along the embankment area, and the motorcycle came to rest near Cunningham Road.

Bradford was transported to a local hospital by Mercy Regional.

