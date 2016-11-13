KY man arrested for DUI after crashing in Graves Co. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY man arrested for DUI after crashing in Graves Co.

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon is reporting that a man from Kirksey has arrested on DUI among other charges following a single-vehicle injury crash on KY 58 just east of Mayfield on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Deputies say the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Justin Humphrey, 35, of Kirksey, left the roadway on the right side on KY 58 approximately eight miles east of Mayfield.

The vehicle left the roadway and went into a ditch, rolling over onto its top. Kristin Hega, 34, was a passenger in the vehicle. Hega complained of pain to her neck and was transported to JPMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Humphrey was arrested for wanton endangerment in the first-degree, aggravated DUI, driving DUI suspended and no proof of insurance.

He was taken to the Graves County Jail.

