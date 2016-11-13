Burn ban issued for Horseshoe Lake Fire District - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Burn ban issued for Horseshoe Lake Fire District

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
OLIVE BRANCH, IL (KFVS) -

A burn ban has been issued for the Horseshoe Lake Fire District in Alexander County, Ill.

Fire Chief Michael Honey issued the ban on Sunday due to dry conditions and the lack of rain.

Honey says the no burn order will stay in effect until an appropriate amount of rainfall comes into the area.

The National Weather Service says through at least Thursday there is an elevated fire risk in southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and every county in western Kentucky.

If you see any wildfires, you are encouraged to call 911 immediately.

