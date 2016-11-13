Burn ban issued for Horseshoe Lake Fire District

A burn ban has been issued for the Horseshoe Lake Fire District in Alexander County, Ill.

Fire Chief Michael Honey issued the ban on Sunday due to dry conditions and the lack of rain.

Honey says the no burn order will stay in effect until an appropriate amount of rainfall comes into the area.

The Heartland could really use some rainfall! The area is under an elevated fire danger until AT LEAST Thursday. @kfvsnews — Justin Fischer (@JFischerKFVS) November 14, 2016

The National Weather Service says through at least Thursday there is an elevated fire risk in southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and every county in western Kentucky.

If you see any wildfires, you are encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.