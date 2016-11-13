Candles lit for foster kids in MO at Orphan Sunday event - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Candles lit for foster kids in MO at Orphan Sunday event

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Children's Coalition in southeast Missouri met up at Klaus Park in Jackson on Sunday, Nov. 13 to raise awareness and share information on foster children and on the process of foster care.

They lit 1,200 candles in honor for the foster children in Missouri as part of a candlelight vigil for Orphan Sunday.

The 1,200 luminaries represent the number of children who were waiting to be adopted in Missouri at this point a year ago. Since then it has grown to roughly 1,900 children.

In southeast Missouri, it has grown from 329 in August of this year to more than 400 foster children.

"Orphan Sunday is really a time for us to reflect on and pray for the children in the United States and all over the world that don't have homes," Evelyn Buessink said. "Children who are waiting to be adopted, waiting to find a forever home."

The event brought in many of people enjoying music, stories and information, as well as speakers that shared their stories of the adoptive process.

"We want that one child to find a family and to have a stable, secure and loving home," Buessink said. "And for families who want to grow their family or become parents. We want to be able to get connected with children out there who need them."

The event also featured the Missouri Heart Gallery, a traveling exhibit of 127 photos that feature 178 children who are looking for a family of their own.

The Children's Coalition is one of many organizations that provides awareness and support within the community for foster care, orphan support, as well as adoption.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.


 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly