Two arrested on drug charges after found sleeping in truck

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department say two people have been arrested on drug charges on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Deputies were patrolling the area of the Clarks River Road boat ramp, and while doing so, a black Ford Ranger truck was found backed into a wooded area. Deputies approached the vehicle and located Jeremy York, 28, of Benton, Kentucky and Kimberly Roberts, 22, of Paducah, Kentucky, asleep in the vehicle.

Upon waking the two, deputies noticed they both appeared nervous and could not give a good reason as to why they were parked there.

Deputies were granted consent to search the vehicle, and upon doing so, located a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, as well as several syringes. Both York and Roberts admitted to recent use of methamphetamine.

Both were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

