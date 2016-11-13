MSU computer science student wins third place at state conference

Seth Pritchett, a sophomore computer science student from Henderson, Kentucky, won third place in the undergraduate research competition at the annual Kentucky Academy of Science (KAS) meeting held in Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Pritchett presented results from a research project he and three other students are currently working on under the supervision of faculty mentor Dr. Marc Beck in the department of computer science and information systems through the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business at Murray State University.

The team consists of Seth Pritchett (sophomore), Daniel Kamrath (junior), Daniel Kineman (senior) and Dylan Wilson (sophomore). Pritchett, Kamrath and Kineman are receiving course credit for their work. Wilson is a volunteer.

The four students are currently developing ground station software for a satellite built by Morehead State University to perform precise measurements of the cosmic x-ray background radiation (CXB).

This type of radiation is not yet well understood, and its source is unknown.

The project is a collaboration between Murray State University and Morehead State University.

Morehead State is building the satellite and is the primary investigator for the project, while the team from Murray State is developing the ground station software.

Dr. Beck joined the department of computer science and information systems in the fall of 2015 and takes an active interest in engaging undergraduate students in his research.

