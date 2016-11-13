KSP investigates after finding unidentified body

Kentucky State Police launched an investigation after finding an unidentified body in Princeton, Kentucky on Sunday, Nov. 13

At around 7 a.m. Sunday, Kentucky State Police Post 2 was requested to investigate an abandoned vehicle located on LR Crow Road in Princeton.

A preliminary investigation found that inside the vehicle was an unidentified body that appeared to have been there for an extended period of time.

Due to the condition of the body, it was not possible to make a positive identification.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the state Medical Examiner’s office in Madisonville on Monday, Nov. 14.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

