Houston law school wins health law moot court competition

Carbondale, IL. -- Teams from the South Texas College of Law Houston claimed the top two spots in the annual National Health Law Moot Court competition this past weekend at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s SIU School of Law.

The team of Brad Franklin, Hayley Hervieux and Chase Newson won the title, and earned honors for second place best brief. The second place overall team of Serena Hudson, Matthew Menter and Sarah Wedgeworth earned the best brief award. This is the eighth title for South Texas College of Law Houston in this competition.

The Nov. 4-5 moot court featured 29 teams from 23 law schools. The event, celebrating its 25th anniversary, is the only mock U.S. Supreme Court competition dedicated to the always evolving and expanding topic of health law.

The team of Christina Chapin and Benjamin Poor of Loyola University Chicago School of Law finished third. Yasmin Assar of Georgia State University College of Law was the best preliminary and overall oralist.

The final round judges were David R. Herndon, federal judge for the Southern District of Illinois and a 1977 SIU School of Law graduate; C. William Hinnant, president of the American College of Legal Medicine, and Jennifer Brobst, assistant professor at the SIU School of Law.

Participating law schools were: Albany Law School, Albany, N.Y.; Arizona Summit Law School, Phoenix, Ariz.; Boston College Law School, Newton, Mass.; Chicago-Kent College of Law; DePaul University College of Law, Chicago; Georgia State University College of Law, Atlanta, Ga.; South Texas College of Law Houston; Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, Indianapolis, Ind; Loyola University Chicago School of Law; Marquette University Law School, Milwaukee, Wis.; Mitchell Hamline School of Law, St. Paul, Minn.; Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law, Davie, Fla.; St. Louis University School of Law; Seton Hall School of Law, Newark, N.J.; Suffolk University Law School, Boston; Texas Tech University School of Law, Lubbock, Texas; UC Davis School of Law, Davis, Calif.; University of Colorado Law School, Boulder, Colo.; University of Houston Law Center; UC Hastings College of the Law, San Francisco; University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law, Baltimore, Md.; University of Tulsa College of Law, Tulsa, Okla., and West Virginia University College of Law, Morgantown, W.Va.

The law school’s Center for Health Law and Policy, the School of Medicine’s Department of Medical Humanities, the American College of Legal Medicine (ACLM), and the American College of Legal Medicine Foundation co-sponsor the event.