Franklin Elementary School to host chili supper

The Franklin Elementary School PTO will hold a chili supper at the school on Thursday, Nov 17.

This event will take place on Thursday from 5 p.m. till 7 p.m.

Tickets are $6 and sold by students of the school.

The meal will include a choice of two entrees, a drink and dessert.

Your choice of entrees will be either a bowl of chili, hot dog or nachos.

For an additional $1 you can purchase a baked potato from the potato bar with a variety of toppings.

There will also be a line for take-out orders and entertainment by the kindergarten students at 6 p.m.

