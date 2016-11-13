Antique show to benefit veteran-related programs in Cape Girardeau

The VFW Antique and Collectable show kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Cape Girardeau.

Hundreds of people have come by to look and purchase unique items from various vendors.

"You cannot go back in time but by buying quality antiques you can reach back and touch the past," Paul Allee said. "And so they're unique in that way. You wonder who's handled them over the years."

Money raised goes towards veteran-related programs, such as scholarships, a relief fund, purchasing American Flags for Patriotic Programs for children and more.

One program in particular, called Operation Uplink, helps those that are fighting overseas. It's a program designed for soldiers who are deployed to be able to make calls home.

The event is much more than buying rare and unique items, though. For many, it's a reunion to meet up with a talk with veterans or others they haven't seen in a while.

"A lot of times you walk away and meet people you wouldn't even think about," Ronnie Campbell said. "And you maybe not see them a year from then when you come back to do the market again."

The goal for the event is to make $1,000, but for the most part the funds raised go to supporting veterans. People in attendance said any way someone can help veterans, even if you're just having a conversation with them or showing support, goes a long way.

