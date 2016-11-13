Paducah School of Art and Design to host student photography exhibition

Paducah School of Art and Design will host a student exhibition featuring the work of photography students at Etcetera Coffee House on Friday, Nov. 18.

The event will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The reception is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will also be served.

Etcetera Coffee House is located at 320 North 6 street in downtown Paducah.

