Two hurt in crash in St. Francois Co., MO

Two people had to be taken to the hospital after a crash in St. Francois County, Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Berry Road near Adams Cemetery Road, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report states a car driven by Sage A. Janssen, 25, went off the road, hitting a fence and a tree.

Sage was taken to the hospital with "serious" injuries. A passenger, Tyler A. Carter, 24, was taken to the hospital with "moderate" injuries, according to the report.

The report states neither Janssen or Carter were wearing a seat belt.

The vehicle was totaled in the crash.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.