2 teens face felony charges after damaging unattended vehicles

The Murphysboro Police Department is reporting that two male suspects are facing felony charges, including criminal damage to property.

On Thursday, Nov. 10 around 8:45 p.m., the Murphysboro Police Department began receiving calls regarding unattended vehicles being damaged. Initially, five vehicles parked in various lots around 14th Street, Walnut Street and Chestnut Street were found to have damaged windows by what officers believe to be a pellet or BB gun.

On Friday, Nov. 11 around 7 a.m. more reports of the same nature began to come into the police department. Four cars were found in the Chestnut Street area with similar damages,

Around 10:23 a.m., witnesses began contacting the police department, telling officers they noticed a white van with two suspicious male suspects inside. The van was reportedly in the 700 Block of North 9th Street. The witnesses reported the passenger in this van was shooting at parked cars along the street. It was determined the passenger was shooting an air-soft pellet gun.

Right before the incident, the Walgreens located at 503 Walnut Street in Murphysboro had reported a retail theft in which a male juvenile had reported stole some items and fled the store.

At 10:50 a.m. the Murphysboro Police Department received another call reporting the same described white van shooting and hitting a juvenile in the 200 Block of South 5th Street.

Upon further investigation, police were able to identify the suspects. A 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody around 11:15 a.m. He was charged with retail theft under $300, five counts of criminal damage to property to property over $300 and five counts of criminal damage to property under $300. He was detained in the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court appearance.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old male, is not in custody at this time.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

