2016 Spirit of Love Operation to hold a food, gift drive

More than 40,000 pounds of food and a thousand toys and other gifts will be given away to local families at a food and gift drive hosted by the Spirit of Love/Operation.

The drive will be held Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Victory Dream Center.

More than 400 local families will be presented with 50 lb. food boxes and Christmas toys will be handed out to children.

The location is at 607 E. College in Carbondale, across from the Fire Department.

Anyone with any questions can contact Nathan Cherry at (618)-351-8018

