Woman rescued after hiking, falling at Little Grand Canyon

Jackson County deputies were dispatched to Little Grand canyon after receiving a tip regarding a hiker who had fallen and needed help on Friday, Nov. 11.

Deputies arrived around 4 p.m and learned that the hiker had fallen and broke his ankle,

When deputies arrived, they located the hiker near the bottom of the waterfall.

Jackson County Ambulance and MPS Fire Dept. assisted with the rescue.

The hiker, a 19-year-old female, was carried out in a stokes basket and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

