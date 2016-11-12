Redhawks fall to UT Martin 24-10

UT Martin beat the SEMO Redhawks 24-10 on Saturday, Nov. 12.

SEMO played the Skyhawks in Martin, Tennessee on Saturday. Kick off was at 2 p.m.

The Redhawks will play Tennessee State in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, Nov. 19. Game time is set for 1 p.m.

