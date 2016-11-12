Du Quoin Indians fall to Maroa-Forsyth 35-21

The Du Quoin Indians fell to Maroa-Forsyth 35-21 in the Class 2A Illinois football playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Indians put up a hard fought fight, leading at various points in the game, but Maroa would retake the lead and hang on, ultimately winning it 35-21.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.