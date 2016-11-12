Choosing vitamin supplements to enhance work out

When you walk into a drug store, there is often an entire wall filled with vitamin supplements.

All those option could have you scratching your head.

Fitness Trainer Tamatha Crowson has four basic daily vitamins or supplements that she recommends to her clients.

“Most Americans need to be taking a good multivitamin, omega 3 fatty acids because most of us don’t get enough of that in our diet…vitamin D-3, and a probiotic and it really doesn’t matter what brand,” Crowson said.

Crowson says there are a few additional things that can amp up your fitness routine.

“Really there are only two that I feel are essentials,” Crowson said. “One is a good protein powder…and there’s also something called a BCAA and that stands from branch chain amino acids. I recommend my boot campers to start drinking these during their workouts. Especially, the first week or two because it helps to prevent muscle soreness and it also speeds recovery of muscles. When you work out, you’re actually breaking down your muscles and then they repair themselves stronger and bigger than before. That’s how you gain strength and muscle tone.”

Crowson says the BCAA is really only something to add to your water when you work out.

