Temporary area closings during deer seasons at Rend Lake

Written by David Horn, Production Assistant
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake will be closing a number of areas to all vehicle and foot traffic during the first weekend of the 2016 deer season November 18-20.

Areas affected by the closure include the North Sandusky picnic area and campgtound; South Sandusky picnic area, campground, and beach and boat ramp; South Marcum picnic area and campground; North Marcum picnic area and old campground; the Blackberry Nature Trail.

These areas will be utilized by persons involved in the annual Rend Lake Deer Hunt for Persons with Disabilities and will be closed due to safety precautions.

The Corps of Engineers will also temporarily close all sections of the Rend Lake Bike Trail to persons not actively involved deer hunting.

Folks wishing to access hunting spots are asked to remember that Federal law prohibits the use of any motorized vehicle, including ATVs, on all government-managed properties.

For more information on these temporary area closings, contact the Rend Lake Project Office, by phone at (618)724-2493 or by email at rendinfo@usace.army.mil

