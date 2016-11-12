Perryville, MO man killed after tractor rolls on top of him

A 79-year-old Perryville, Missouri man is dead after a tractor rolled on top of him Friday, Nov.11.

According the MSHP, Edward O. Lohmann, 79, of Perryville Missouri, died Friday afternoon when he was working in a Perry County farm field 242, just west of Route C North of Perry County Road 330.

Police say Lohmann was towing a tractor his vehicle stalled accident occurred when Lohmann's tractor stalled and rolled backwards, overturning on him.

lohmann was pronounced dead the scene.

He was transported by Perry County Ambulance to Young and Son's Funeral Home.

