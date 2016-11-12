Perryville, MO man killed after tractor rolls on top of him - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Perryville, MO man killed after tractor rolls on top of him

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
PERRYVILLE, MO

A 79-year-old Perryville, Missouri man is dead after a tractor rolled on top of him Friday, Nov.11.

According the MSHP, Edward O. Lohmann, 79, of Perryville Missouri, died Friday afternoon when he was working in a Perry County farm field 242, just west of Route C North of Perry County Road 330.

Police say Lohmann was towing a tractor his vehicle stalled accident occurred when Lohmann's tractor stalled and rolled backwards, overturning on him. 

lohmann was pronounced dead the scene. 

He was transported by Perry County Ambulance to Young and Son's Funeral Home.

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

