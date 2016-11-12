Local small businesses preparing for Small Business Saturday

While many will begin Christmas shopping on Black Friday, small businesses in Cape Girardeau are preparing for another busy day - Small Business Saturday.

KFVS talked with several shop owners downtown that are trying to get in their orders and ideas flushed out for the big shopping day. Any many said it's a busy time with only a couple weeks left.

Reruns on Main Street is preparing as well. Although while they don't typically have to order anything to sell, they still have a lot to do before customers walk in that door on November 26.

"We've been preparing probably for the last six weeks," Reruns owner Pam Deneke said. "Just deciding the events of the day, what it's going to look like, and what special sales we're going to have."

Deneke said it's not easy but they try to offer the most they can with what they can afford.

"With small businesses, we have such smaller budgets than the big box stores that we really try to utilize the things that we already have in the stock," Deneke added. "Because every penny counts. But we do put a lot of time and effort into the look of the store, the items that we're going to have out or that we're going to highlight and display."

Deneke said Small Business Saturday is a time for many shoppers to get their Christmas items but it's important to her they get the small town experience to go along with it.

"What are we going to do to make it a celebration of the small business," Deneke said. "I know it's a lot about the money but it's not only about the money. It's about people. We just try to spruce things up, make it festive, provide snacks and drinks and just make it a fun time."

In addition to the small business shopping experience in Downtown Cape Girardeau, many stores have signed up as part as an incentive with Old Town Cape. Many stores will offer giveaways for people that purchase an item at their store on November 26. Each person will receive one entry for an item valued at $25 or more at each store after a purchase.

