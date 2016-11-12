Alexander Co., IL woman killed in early morning single-car crash

A woman from Alexander County, Illinois was killed Saturday morning after a single-car crash.

According to Illinois State Police, Edith R. Heise, 34, of McClure, was traveling north on South Cape Road at around 6:23 a.m.

Heise lost control of her vehicle while driving through loose gravel, causing her to swerve off the right side of the road. The vehicle slid sideways into a field before overturning and rolling several times.

Heise was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Alexander County Coroner.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.