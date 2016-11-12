Section of KY Hwy 286 in McCracken Co. back open after blockage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Section of KY Hwy 286 in McCracken Co. back open after blockage

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

KY Hwy 286 in McCracken County is back open at the intersection with McKendree Church Road after being blocked by a semi early Saturday. 

DES personnel were directing traffic in the area of KY Hwy 286/US Hwy 62, as well as KY Hwy 286/McKenna Lane while crews cleared the road. 

