Section of KY Hwy 286 in McCracken Co. back open after blockage

KY Hwy 286 in McCracken County is back open at the intersection with McKendree Church Road after being blocked by a semi early Saturday.
DES personnel were directing traffic in the area of KY Hwy 286/US Hwy 62, as well as KY Hwy 286/McKenna Lane while crews cleared the road.
