Southeast to host FAFSA Frenzy

Written by Tommy Dawson, Content Specialist
Southeast Missouri State University will host FAFSA Frenzy for high school seniors and their families from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, in Dempster Hall at the corner of New Madrid and Henderson streets in Cape Girardeau.

FAFSA Frenzy, a program of College Goal Sunday, is a free statewide event in which 10 financial aid professionals will be on hand to assist students and parents with completing the 2017-2018 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online and to answer questions about the application process.

All students planning to attend college in fall 2017, regardless of the institution, are eligible to participate and will have their names submitted for a state-wide scholarship drawing.

Those planning to attend should bring a copy of their 2015 W-2 forms and copies of their 2015 tax forms.

New for 2017-2018, students and families will use 2015 tax information on the form and most families will be able to link directly to the IRS website and retrieve their 2015 income tax information and have it transferred directly into their online FAFSA application.

Since families have already completed the 2015 income tax forms earlier this year there will be no need to wait to complete 2016 taxes since those taxes are not used on the 2017-2018 FAFSA.

The student and least one parent (unless the student is independent) are encouraged to get an FSA-ID (ID used to electronically sign the application) prior to the event.

Please go to www.fafsa.gov and click on the padlock icon to the left of the search box.

Students and their parents attending FAFSA Frenzy will be able to submit their FAFSA online during the event.

For more information or to access a complete list of FAFSA Frenzy events, visit http://dhe.mo.gov/ppc/fafsafrenzyforstudents.php.

