4 teenagers hurt in McCracken County, KY crash

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
Four teenagers are hurt following a late-night single-vehicle car crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.

Sheriff's Deputies say it happened at around 11:16 pm on Friday, November 11th. 16-year-old Jacoy-ce Hunt of Paducah was driving in the 5700 block of Old Mayfield Road when he swerved to avoid striking an animal on the road. He over-corrected, causing his vehicle to strike a culvert before overturning.

Hunt, along with three other teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16, suffered non-incapacitating injuries and were taken to a hospital in Lourdes for treatment.

Officials say the roadway remained closed for about an hour and a half following the incident.

