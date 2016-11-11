Protesters in Carbondale, IL join anti-Trump movement

More than two-dozen protesters in Carbondale joined with a national movement to voice disdain for the election of Donald Trump on Friday.

Carbondale Police maintained a distant presence during the demonstration, but no arrests or confrontations were made.

Primarily composed of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton supporters, the group’s leader at the event said they believe Mr. Trump will undo some of what they call progression in the lesbian, gay, transsexual, bisexual, queer, minority, and women's rights movements.

"You don't have to like your president. Said spectator and Carbondale Libertarian Ashley Wiillenbong on Friday. "You're part of this country, and that's just how it works. I'm a libertarian, so every time I vote I have feelings of despair. I understand how they are feeling, but I don't understand the protests. It's not going to change anything.”

When asked about "unity", protesters say "being unified" is standing behind the aforementioned groups in their respective fights for equality in modern politics, but other voters say the negative response to Trumps election by some protesters is contributing to the country's divide.

Same-sex marriage was made legal in June of 2016 by a supreme court decision.

Mr. Trump has vowed to appoint a more conservative justice to the court than those suggested by President Obama within Trump's first 100 days, but also vowed after election day to support the rights of LGBTQ individuals.

