Stoddard County woman injured in crash

A Stoddard County woman was injured when her vehicle overturned Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a 1996 Mazda pickup driven by Donna Whitley ran off Highway 25 near Bloomfield. The vehicle then ran off the other side of the road and overturned.

Whitley, 52, went to the hospital with moderate injuries.

An online crash report does not say what caused the truck to leave the highway.

