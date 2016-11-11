Murray State University hosts annual Educators Rising conference

McCracken County High School stands with their first-place chapter display.

On Thursday, Murray State University’s Teacher Quality Institute hosted the annual Educators Rising Conference in the Curris Center.

Twelve area high school Educators Rising chapters from Calloway County, Carlisle County, Crittenden County, Dawson Springs, Fulton County, Graves County, Hickman County, Hopkinsville High, McCracken County, Lyon County, Muhlenberg County and Murray Independent attended and competed in regional events.

Dr. David Whaley, dean of Murray State’s college of education and human services, welcomed the 122 future educators to the conference.

The keynote address “Why Teach” was given by Symsonia Elementary principal Alison Gregory from Graves County.

Various breakout sessions were presented on topics related to educational technology, teaching in early childhood, elementary, middle and high school and the career and technical education fields.

Students had the opportunity to receive information regarding Racer Academy, recruitment, retention, paying for college, school counseling, class management and teacher leadership.

The Educators Rising conference also offered students an opportunity to compete in the following events: impromptu lesson design, chapter display, creating K-3 children’s literature, resume writing, mock job interviews, bulletin board design, Inside Our Schools presentations, Ed Rising moment and a creative lecture TED Talk.

Competition winners included:

Bulletin Board

1st place – Lyon County High School

2nd place – Muhlenberg County High School

3rd place – Hickman County High School

Chapter Display

1st place – McCracken County High School

2nd place – Hopkinsville High School

Children’s Literature

1st place – Lindsay Tucker/James Garret, Muhlenberg County High School

2nd place – Haley Hartman/Jenna Elliot, Fulton County High School

3rd place – Chase Boaz, Hickman County High School

Educators Rising Moment

1st place – Emily Garrett - Dawson Springs Jr/Sr High School

2nd place – Rheagan Moore - Fulton County High School

3rd place – Macey Hale, Muhlenberg County High School

Impromptu Lesson

1st place – McCracken County High School

2nd place – Muhlenberg County High School

3rd place – Crittenden County High School

Inside Our Schools

1st place – Hickman County High School

2nd place – Fulton County High School

Job Interview

1st place – Bailey Cissell, McCracken County High School

2nd place – Daisy Major, Fulton County High School

3rd place – Rebekah Flener, Muhlenberg County High School

Resume

1st place – Rebekah Flener, Muhlenberg County High School

2nd place – Bailey Cissell, McCracken County High School

3rd place – Daisy Major, Fulton County High School

Established in 1937, the Future Educators Organization, now Educators Rising, was designed to interest the most promising young people in teaching as a career.

Today, the national student organization is dedicated to supporting high school students interested in education-related professions.

