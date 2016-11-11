Chaffee, MO man accused of drug possession

A Chaffee, Missouri man is accused of having drugs and drug paraphernalia.

David A. Turner, 32, was charged with Class C felony of possession of a controlled substance (x2) and the Class A misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance.

According to Sheriff Rick Walter, deputies served a search warrant in Chaffee for controlled substances on Thursday, November 11.

Deputies found Turner in the shed during the search.

Sheriff Walter said that there were plastic bags containing a white powdery substance, along with drug paraphernalia used to ingest and weigh controlled substances, in the shed.

He said a green, leafy substance and a Schedule IV controlled prescription pill was also found in the shed.

Inside Turner's bedroom, there was allegedly more green, leafy substance and paraphernalia used to store and ingest controlled substances.

According to the sheriff, the white powdery substances tested positive for methamphetamine and the green, leafy substance tested positive for marijuana.

Turner was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail. His bond was set by the court at $15,000 cash or surety.

