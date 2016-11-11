Hundreds gather in Sikeston to show appreciation for veterans - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hundreds gather in Sikeston to show appreciation for veterans

Written by Heartland News
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Hundreds of people showed up on Friday, November 11 to show appreciation for our veterans.

The Sikeston American Legion organized the Veteran Day assembly. It was held at the Sikeston High School field house and they say they did that on purpose.

Organizers say they wanted to make an impression on the students and show them just how important our veterans are; especially for the seniors at the school, some of whom just voted in the election, because they have veterans to thank for that freedom.

"It tells me that everyone hasn't forgotten me," said Jessie Redd, USMC. "You know, I served in the Vietnam era and we came home, we felt like we was thrown away, but then when you have a program like this, it lets us know and reminds us that we're not forgotten and also the Korean vets and the World War II and I vets that they haven't forgotten us. It means a great deal to me because it lets me k now that someone is thanking them."

Both the Sikeston High School choir and orchestra performed at Friday's event.

This is the 22nd year it's been held.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly