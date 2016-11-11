Hundreds gather in Sikeston to show appreciation for veterans

Hundreds of people showed up on Friday, November 11 to show appreciation for our veterans.

The Sikeston American Legion organized the Veteran Day assembly. It was held at the Sikeston High School field house and they say they did that on purpose.

Organizers say they wanted to make an impression on the students and show them just how important our veterans are; especially for the seniors at the school, some of whom just voted in the election, because they have veterans to thank for that freedom.

"It tells me that everyone hasn't forgotten me," said Jessie Redd, USMC. "You know, I served in the Vietnam era and we came home, we felt like we was thrown away, but then when you have a program like this, it lets us know and reminds us that we're not forgotten and also the Korean vets and the World War II and I vets that they haven't forgotten us. It means a great deal to me because it lets me k now that someone is thanking them."

Both the Sikeston High School choir and orchestra performed at Friday's event.

This is the 22nd year it's been held.

