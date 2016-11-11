Crews on scene of a house fire in Perkins, MO

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a house fire right now in Perkins.

According to investigators on the scene, emergency crews responded to the scene just before 2 p.m.

The homeowners were not home when the fire started.

It's still not clear what sparked the fire.

Crews from Chaffee and Oran responded to the scene.

Firefighters are still at the house putting out hot spots.

